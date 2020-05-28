Warren County coronavirus update

WARREN COUNTY (NEWS10) — Warren County Health Services reported one additional COVID-19 case with a nursing home resident in Warren County as of Thursday morning.

No additional recoveries were documented as of Thursday.

Today’s COVID-19 data:

Warren County Health Services has confirmed a total of 241 coronavirus cases among county residents since the outbreak began. Of those 241 cases, 117 involve residents in nursing homes, 12 in assisted living and 112 in the community.

Two COVID-19 patients are in critical condition as of Thursday, an increase of one from Wednesday.

Four COVID-19 patients were hospitalized as of Thursday, one more than Wednesday, and all four are considered moderately ill. Overall, four Warren County patients are moderately ill.

Warren County Health Services has documented recoveries by 152 Warren County residents, including 26 presumed positive cases from initial days of the outbreak when testing was not available. All of the presumed positive cases have recovered.

Ninety-three (93) percent of the non-recovered COVID-19 patients in Warren County are experiencing mild illness. Full statistics are found in the chart below.

Warren County has had 30 residents pass away from COVID-19 infections. Twenty (20) of those deaths have occurred at a nursing home, seven (7) in the hospital, one at an assisted living facility and two (2) in private residences. Expressed in terms of their residence before they contracted the coronavirus, 24 of those who passed away lived in nursing homes, four resided in assisted living, and two lived at home.

Health care professionals in Warren County have been conducting large-scale testing of residents and employees of nursing homes and adult care facilities since late last week and into the weekend, thanks to additional testing kits provided by the state of New York for this purpose. The vast majority of those tests have come back negative, and positive tests have not occurred in any new facilities in Warren County as of this week.

TEST SITE AND RESULTS

The joint Glens Falls Hospital/Warren County Health Services COVID-19 testing site at Warren County Municipal Center is in operation weekdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. It is open to residents of Warren, Washington, Saratoga, Essex and Hamilton counties.

The staff at the testing site have reportedly performed 16 tests Wednesday and has tested a total of 946 people since the facility began operation April 9. Tests are also being performed by other medical providers in the county.

Results from 848 of those tests have come back as of Tuesday. Among them were 34 positive test results for Warren County residents and 76 positive results for residents of other counties.

That amounts to 13% positive and 87% negative.

Of those 848 test results, 42% were for tests given to Warren County residents.

Anyone who believes they should have a test needs to contact a doctor or urgent care center to have it arranged. Warren County Health Services can be reached at 518-761-6580 for any questions.

For information on how to stem the spread of COVID-19, check Warren County’s COVID-19 resource pages at warrencountyny.gov/covidhub and warrencountyny.gov/covid.

Warren County COVID-19 Statistics May 28th May 27th # of Tested Positive Cases 241 240 # of Full Recoveries 152 152 # Deceased 30 30 % of non-recovered with mild symptoms 93% 95% % of non-recovered with moderate symptoms 5% 4% % of non-recovered in serious or critical condition 2% 1%

