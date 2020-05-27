WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Two new COVID-19 cases were confirmed among county residents Wednesday by the Warren County Health Services department.
One case was reported as coming from a nursing home, and the other from an assisted living facility. The county said in a release that both locations had been home to previous confirmed cases.
In addition, two recoveries were confirmed among patients.
The county’s current numbers stand at 240 cases among residents. Of those, 116 are in nursing homes.
The current number of confirmed recoveries stands at 152, along with 30 deaths.
Of those confirmed positive, the county said three were hospitalized Wednesday, and one patient was in critical condition at a nursing home.
News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker
More coronavirus news from News10
Watch updates from officials
Important resources
Capital Region COVID-19 test sites
Reopening Resources
Latest stories
- Report: Nearly 90% of boats bypass Northway inspection station
- US coronavirus deaths near 100,000
- Warren County coronavirus update
- LIVE UPDATES: NASA astronauts arrive at launchpad ahead of historic crewed SpaceX mission
- Now is the time to shop with unused gift cards — before it’s too late