Warren County coronavirus update

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Two new COVID-19 cases were confirmed among county residents Wednesday by the Warren County Health Services department.

One case was reported as coming from a nursing home, and the other from an assisted living facility. The county said in a release that both locations had been home to previous confirmed cases.

In addition, two recoveries were confirmed among patients.

The county’s current numbers stand at 240 cases among residents. Of those, 116 are in nursing homes.

The current number of confirmed recoveries stands at 152, along with 30 deaths.

Of those confirmed positive, the county said three were hospitalized Wednesday, and one patient was in critical condition at a nursing home.

