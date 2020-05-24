Warren County coronavirus update

WARREN COUNTY (NEWS10) — Warren County Health Services confirmed one additional COVID-19 case among a Warren County resident in the community as of Sunday morning. No additional recoveries were documented.

Today’s COVID-19 data:

Warren County Health Services has confirmed a total of 238 coronavirus cases among county residents since the outbreak began. Of those 238 cases, 115 involve residents in nursing homes, 11 in assisted living and 112 in the community.

Three Warren County residents were hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 infections as of Sunday morning, an increase of one from Saturday. All three are moderately ill, and overall there are three moderately ill COVID-19 patients countywide.

One COVID-19 patient is in critical condition in a nursing home, unchanged from Saturday.

Warren County Health Services has documented recoveries by 145 Warren County residents, including 26 presumed positive cases from initial days of the outbreak when testing was not available. All of the presumed positive cases have recovered.

Ninety-six (96) percent of the non-recovered are experiencing mild illness. Full statistics are found in the chartthat is attached.

Warren County has had 30 residents pass away from COVID-19 infections. Twenty (20) of those deaths have occurred at a nursing home, seven in the hospital, one at an assisted living facility and two in private residences. Expressed in terms of their residence before they contracted the coronavirus, 24 of those who passed away lived in nursing homes, four resided in assisted living, and two lived at home.

Health care professionals in Warren County have been conducting large-scale testing of residents and employees of nursing homes and adult care facilities since late last week and into the weekend, thanks to additional testing kits provided by the state of New York for this purpose. The vast majority of those tests have come back negative, and positive tests have not occurred in any new facilities in Warren County as of this week.

Warren County Health Services, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office and Warren County Attorney’s Office reportedly continue to oversee a number of quarantined individuals as contact tracing of positive cases occurs.

For more information on Warren County’s COVID response, go to warrencountyny.gov/covidhub or warrencountyny.gov/covid.

