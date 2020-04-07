Breaking News
NY has largest single day increase in coronavirus deaths

Latest News

Important Resources

School Information

Watch Updates from Officials

Warren County coronavirus update

News
Posted: / Updated:

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials said Tuesday afternoon there have been 27 accumulative cases of coronavirus in the county since testing began. Of those 27 cases, 19 have been cleared of the virus.

There are four people in the hospital due to COVID-19.

The Town of Bolton has also closed the trail to The Pinnacle because of limitations on the ability of hikers to keep themselves socially distant there, as well as concerns that visitors from outside the region were coming to The Pinnacle trail specifically to hike.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak