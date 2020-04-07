Warren County coronavirus update

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials said Tuesday afternoon there have been 27 accumulative cases of coronavirus in the county since testing began. Of those 27 cases, 19 have been cleared of the virus.

There are four people in the hospital due to COVID-19.

The Town of Bolton has also closed the trail to The Pinnacle because of limitations on the ability of hikers to keep themselves socially distant there, as well as concerns that visitors from outside the region were coming to The Pinnacle trail specifically to hike.

