Warren County coronavirus update 19/2

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County reported 10 new coronavirus cases and 22 recoveries on Friday. The total number of active cases in the county is 117, with six of those requiring hospital treatment.

Of the six cases that require hospital treatment, one person’s condition is described as “critical.”

All of the new cases were linked to community exposures, with four of the 10 affecting school districts, officials have said.

Two cases were reported at Abraham Wing School District in Glens Falls, one in the Glens Falls City School District and one case was reported at Queensbury Union Free School District.

Warren County is expecting to receive 200 doses of coronavirus in the coming week, 100 is set to go to those with health conditions known as “comorbidities” and 100 will be used to vaccinate essential workers.

A total of 9,625 Warren County residents, around 15%, have received their first vaccine doses as of February 18, and 4,865 have received a second dose.

The following pharmacies in the region are or will be receiving vaccine: CVS locations around New York; Kinney Drugs in Queensbury; Stone’s Pharmacy in Lake Luzerne; Rite Aid in Glens Falls; Walgreens stores around the region; Hannaford stores in the region and Market 32 stores in Wilton and Clifton Park.

Residents are encouraged to check pharmacy websites or find information about supplies by calling pharmacy locations. Pharmacy websites include Walgreens, Rite Aid, CVS, and Hannaford.