Video Updates from Officials

Important Resources

Business Directory

County Tracking Graphs

Warren County coronavirus update

News
Posted: / Updated:

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Health Services confirmed one new COVID-19 case Monday, as well as two more full recoveries.

Two confirmed positive county residents were in hospitalization as of Monday morning. One was considered critical, and the other moderate.

As of Monday, the county has seen a total of 221 coronavirus cases. Those include 29 deaths and 141 full recoveries, as well as 96 patients with mild symptoms.

Warren County healthcare professionals have been testing county residents living or working at adult care facilities since late last week and through the weekend. The new rush of testing comes as a result of a new supply of test kits from the state.

More on coronavirus

News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker
More coronavirus news from News10
Watch updates from officials
Important resources
Capital Region COVID-19 test sites
Reopening Resources

Latest stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak