Warren County coronavirus update

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Health Services confirmed one new COVID-19 case Monday, as well as two more full recoveries.
Two confirmed positive county residents were in hospitalization as of Monday morning. One was considered critical, and the other moderate.
As of Monday, the county has seen a total of 221 coronavirus cases. Those include 29 deaths and 141 full recoveries, as well as 96 patients with mild symptoms.
Warren County healthcare professionals have been testing county residents living or working at adult care facilities since late last week and through the weekend. The new rush of testing comes as a result of a new supply of test kits from the state.
