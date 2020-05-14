Warren County coronavirus update

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials released new data on Thursday showing that there have been 217 total cases since testing began. Of those 217 cases, 111 involve residents in nursing homes, 11 in assisted living and 95 in the community. There have been 134 people who have recovered from the virus.
The county has reported 26 deaths, 20 of those were residents of nursing homes. There are four people being treated in the hospital, three of those patients are in critical condition.
Health care professionals in Warren County have been conducting large-scale testing of residents and employees of nursing homes and adult care facilities since late last week. The majority of those tests have come back negative, and positive tests have not occurred in any new facilities in Warren County as of Thursday.
