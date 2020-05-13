Warren County coronavirus update

WARREN COUNTY (NEWS10) — Warren County Health Officials have released the latest numbers regarding COVID-19 cases within the County.

The Warren County Board of Supervisors and Warren County Health Services report an additional COVID-19 death in a Warren County nursing home as of Wednesday.

The death is reportedly the 26th COVID-related death in Warren County that occurred in a nursing home in the southern part of the county where COVID infections had been previously documented.

Warren County Health Services did not confirm any additional COVID-19 cases in the county as of Wednesday morning, but did document one additional full recovery among Warren County residents.

Here are the latest numbers as of Wednesday, May 13:

Of Warren County’s fatalities, 17 have occurred at a nursing home, six in the hospital, two at an assisted living facility and another at a private residence. Expressed in terms of their residence before they contracted the coronavirus, 20 of those who passed away lived in nursing homes, four resided in assisted living, and two lived at home.

Warren County Health Services has confirmed a total of 213 COVID-19 cases among county residents since the outbreak began. Of those 213 cases, 110 involve residents in nursing homes, 11 in assisted living and 92 in the community.

Health care professionals in Warren County have been conducting large-scale testing of residents and employees of nursing homes and adult care facilities since late last week and into the weekend, thanks to additional testing kits provided by the state of New York for this purpose. The majority of those tests have come back negative, and positive tests have not occurred in any new facilities in Warren County as of Wednesday.

occurred in any facilities in Warren County as of Wednesday. Four Warren County residents were hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 infections as of Wednesday morning, unchanged from Tuesday. Three are in critical condition, one is moderately ill. The county’s total number of critical COVID-19 patients is six, also unchanged from the day before.

Ten COVID-19 patients are considered moderately ill, four more than a day earlier.

Warren County Health Services has documented recoveries by 134 Warren County resident patients, including 26 presumed positive cases from initial days of the outbreak when testing was not available. All of the presumed positive cases have recovered.

Warren County Health Services, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office and Warren County Attorney’s Office continue to oversee a number of quarantined individuals as contact tracing of positive cases occurs.

Warren County COVID-19 Statistics May 13th May 12th # of Tested Positive Cases 213 213 # of Full Recoveries 134 133 # Deceased 26 25 % of non-recovered with mild symptoms 80% 85% % of non-recovered with moderate symptoms 13% 7% % of non-recovered in serious or critical condition 8% 7%

Test site and results

The joint Glens Falls Hospital/Warren County Health Services COVID-19 testing site at Warren County Municipal Center is in operation weekdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. It is open to residents of Warren, Washington, Saratoga, Essex and Hamilton counties.

The staff at the testing site performed 30 tests Wednesday and has tested a total of 723 people since the facility began operation April 9. Tests are also being performed by other medical providers in the county.

Results from 609 of those tests have come back. Among them, there have been 24 positive Warren County residents and 68 positive residents of other counties.

That breaks down to 15% positive and 85% negative. Of those 609 test results, 39% were for Warren County residents.

Please check the Warren County COVID Hub websites at warrencountyny.gov/covidhub and warrencountyny.gov/covid for more data and resources.

