Warren County coronavirus update

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County announced in their daily COVID-19 update Tuesday that another resident of the county has died due to coronavirus.

The county said this newest death was another from a nursing home. It’s the 19th death in total, and the 11th to come from a nursing home.

Two more county resident cases were confirmed Tuesday, bringing the total up to 184. Of those, seven are currently in critical condition, up by one from Monday.

The numbers as they stand break down into 92 confirmed cases in nursing homes; 11 in other assisted living centers; and 81 in the community at large. The county has also seen 114 patients recover fully.

Testing has continued at the Warren County Municipal Center site. Additionally, Hudson Headwaters announced Tuesday that it’s West Mountain and Warrensburg centers were expanding their own testing criteria to help meet demand.

