Latest News

Important Resources

School Information

Watch Updates from Officials

Warren County coronavirus update

News
Posted: / Updated:

(NEWS10) – Warren County announced Monday that another county resident has died due to COVID-19. This brings the tally up to 18 deceased residents in the county.

In addition, the county also confirmed one new confirmed coronavirus case, bringing that total up to 182.

As of Monday, six coronavirus patients are currently considered in critical condition across multiple county facilities.

Over the course of the outbreak thus far, Warren County has seen 10 deaths at nursing homes; five at Glens Falls Hospital; four in other assisted living facilities; and two in their homes.

111 Warren County residents have recovered. That includes 26 presumed positive cases.

The testing center at the Warren County Municipal Center saw its busiest day of operations Monday, testing 62 people that day. The center has tested 512 people from across Warren, Washington, Essex and Saratoga counties since opening on April 9.

More on coronavirus

News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker
More coronavirus news from News10
Watch updates from officials
Important resources

Latest stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak