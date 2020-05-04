Warren County coronavirus update

(NEWS10) – Warren County announced Monday that another county resident has died due to COVID-19. This brings the tally up to 18 deceased residents in the county.

In addition, the county also confirmed one new confirmed coronavirus case, bringing that total up to 182.

As of Monday, six coronavirus patients are currently considered in critical condition across multiple county facilities.

Over the course of the outbreak thus far, Warren County has seen 10 deaths at nursing homes; five at Glens Falls Hospital; four in other assisted living facilities; and two in their homes.

111 Warren County residents have recovered. That includes 26 presumed positive cases.

The testing center at the Warren County Municipal Center saw its busiest day of operations Monday, testing 62 people that day. The center has tested 512 people from across Warren, Washington, Essex and Saratoga counties since opening on April 9.

More on coronavirus

News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker

More coronavirus news from News10

Watch updates from officials

Important resources

Latest stories