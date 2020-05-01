Warren County coronavirus update

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials said Friday that there has been one more COVID-19 related death in the county bringing the total to 14. The person who passed was a resident of an assisted living facility in the southern part of the county who succumbed to the disease while hospitalized.

During the outbreak, seven Warren County COVID-19 deaths have occurred at a nursing home, five in the hospital, one at an assisted living facility and another at a private residence.

They also said that there have been 172 accumulative positive cases since testing began. Of those 172 cases, 103 people have been cleared of the virus.

There are three people being treated in the hospital, one less than Thursday, two of those cases are in critical condition while the third is considered moderately ill. Overall, seven COVID-19 patients from Warren County are reportedly in critical condition in various facilities as of Friday.

Warren County Health Services also documented four additional COVID-19 patient recoveries between Thursday and Friday, and a total of 103 Warren County patients have been deemed recovered so far.

Forty additional COVID-19 tests were reportedly given at the joint Glens Falls Hospital/Warren County Health Services coronavirus drive-up testing site at Warren County Municipal Center on Friday, for a total of 454 tests taken at the clinic since it began operation April 9.

Results from 284 of those tests have been compiled to date by Glens Falls Hospital staff. Among those 284 test results, there were 15 positive Warren County residents and 29 positive residents of other counties. That’s 15% positive and 85% negative. Of the 284 tests that were administered, 45% were for Warren County residents.

The Warren County COVID-19 testing site is in operation weekdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. It is open to residents of Warren, Washington, Saratoga, Essex and Hamilton counties.

(For additional county COVID-19 statistics, see the chart below. Please note that percentages include presumptive positive diagnoses.)

Warren County COVID-19 Statistics May 1st April 30th # of Tested Positive Cases 172 146 # of Full Recoveries 103 99 # Deceased 14 13 % of non-recovered with mild symptoms 80% 75% % of non-recovered with moderate symptoms 11% 15% % of non-recovered in serious or critical condition 9% 10%

