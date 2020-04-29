Warren County coronavirus update

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County announced on Wednesday that another county resident has died from COVID-19. This brings the number of confirmed county resident deaths up to 11.

They also confirmed two additional coronavirus cases among residents, bringing the total up to 145.

The newly confirmed death was of a resident who lived at a nursing home in the county, and was the fifth nursing home death out of those 11 deaths. The home in question was not identified by the county.

“We would like to pass on our sincerest condolences to family and friends of this county resident, and to the loved ones of all who have passed away from this disease,” said Frank Thomas, chairman of the Warren County Board of Supervisors.

The county also said four confirmed cases were hospitalized, down one from Tuesday. Of those four, three were determined to be in critical condition, the fourth moderate.

31 more coronavirus tests were given Wednesday at the Warren County Municipal Center testing site staffed by Glens Falls Hospital.

