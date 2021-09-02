Warren County confirms two more COVID-19 deaths tied to nursing home

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Health Services confirmed two new deaths stemming from COVID-19 on Thursday.

Both cases were among residents of a nursing home within the county that has been experiencing a coronavirus case outbreak for over a month. One resident was in their 60s, and the other in their 70s.

Both had been vaccinated, and had significant health issues, according to the county.

Health services confirmed 16 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, as well as 18 recoveries.

As of Thursday, the county was monitoring 172 active coronavirus cases. 12 of those are hospitalized, up by three from Wednesday.

All of Thursday’s new cases involved general community spread. One infection was of a resident already under quarantine after exposure to someone else confirmed COVID-positive.

Four of Thursday’s cases were among people who had been fully vaccinated. To date, Warren County has seen 217 positive COVID-19 cases among 42,174 fully vaccinated county residents.

Upcoming county vaccine clinics include one from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday at Johnsburg Central School; 4:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7, at Warren County Municipal Center; and Tuesday, Sept. 14, at the same time and location.

Warren County has begun administering third booster doses to immunocompromised individuals, including seven doses at a clinic on Wednesday.