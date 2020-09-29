Warren County confirms two coronavirus cases from Queensbury Walmart

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Health Services put out an advisory Tuesday for recent shoppers at the Walmart on Route 9, where two employees were confirmed positive for COVID-19. The employees, both residents of a neighboring county, were working at the store between Sept. 17-25.

The county is in the process of contact tracing, and advises anyone who was at the Walmart between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Sept. 17, 18 or 19, or between 6 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Sept. 23 or 25, should closely self-monitor for coronavirus symptoms, and contact Warren County Health Services at (518) 761-6580 if any arise.

Symptoms can include fever, cough, headache and loss of sense of taste or smell.

The county said safety protocols seem to have been followed at the Walmart location. Both employees’ exposure to the public appears limited.

“These two cases at Walmart reinforce the need for vigilance at ‘big box’ stores,” said Warren County Administrator Ryan Moore. “Several months ago we had problems in Walmart, Lowe’s and Home Depot but the management of those stores worked with us to adopt responsible safety protocols. If those protocols weren’t currently in place, this situation at Walmart might have been a lot worse with more exposures. I urge the ‘big box’ stores to keep enforcing mask wearing, and for members of the public to wear your masks. You’re protecting yourself and others when you do this.”

News of the cases was passed along to the county where both employees live, which was not disclosed by Warren County. The two counties are working together to perform contact tracing.

In other coronavirus news, the county confirmed two new coronavirus cases Tuesday, as well as one recovery. The county said both cases appear to have contracted the virus through out-of-state travel. One traveled to a “travel advisory” state, and quarantined upon return as per state mandate.

Warren County was monitoring 15 mild coronavirus cases as of Tuesday.

