Warren County confirms surge of coronavirus recoveries, many tied to school cases

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Health Services said no new COVID-19 cases were confirmed on Tuesday. Instead, the numbers were all in the recoveries, with 15 active cases deemed recovered.

The county said many of the recoveries stemmed from confirmed coronavirus cases at schools late last month. Each of those patients was isolated for at least 10 days, and had to be fever-free for at least 72 hours before being considered recovered.

Coronavirus cases were confirmed within the last month at schools in Queensbury, Hadley-Luzerne and North Warren. Each district has enacted its own quarantine procedures.

The county has now not confirmed any new coronavirus cases in four days. Seven active cases are still being monitored, one of which has been hospitalized.

