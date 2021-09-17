Warren County confirms six more school COVID cases in Sept. 17 update

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Health Services confirmed 22 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, as well as 16 recoveries.

As of Friday, the county was monitoring 234 active coronavirus cases. That includes 11 hospitalized cases, an increase of one from Thursday.

Friday’s case total is the highest that the county has seen since Feb. 5.

Six of Friday’s new cases come from local school districts, including cases at Queensbury, Lake George, Hadley-Luzerne and North Warren school districts.

Eight of Friday’s new cases were among residents who had been fully vaccinated. To date, 349 of Warren County’s 42,843 fully-vaccinated residents have contracted coronavirus after vaccination.

A clinic providing third doses to the immunocompromised was set for 2:30-4 p.m. Friday at Warren County Municipal Center.

Additional clinics include Monday, Sept. 20, from 3-9 p.m. at Pregis LLC in Glens Falls; Tuesday, Sept. 21 and Tuesday, Sept. 28, both from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at Warren County Municipal Center; and Thursday, Sept. 28 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at Johnsburg Central School in North Creek.