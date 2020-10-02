Warren County confirms new cases at three schools in coronavirus update

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The county department of health service reported nine new cases of COVID-19 on Friday. That many in 24 hours was the county’s highest daily total since May 12, when 14 cases were confirmed.

Six of those new cases came from three county school districts, all of which have taken steps since to quarantine those involved, as well as those deemed contacts or potential contacts. Some in-person schedules have been adjusted as well.

Three cases came from Queensbury, where one case was confirmed at the middle school and two at the high school. Both buildings are switching to full remote learning, starting Friday. Cases have previously been confirmed at the elementary school and the Head Start program.

One case came from North Warren Central School District. The first coronavirus case confirmed there, the individual was last on campus on Wednesday.

The last two cases came from Hadley-Luzerne Central School District, both from the high school. High school students there will learn remotely until at least Oct. 9. The elementary school has been remote-only this week, to address four cases there.

Warren County is currently investigating the origins of these cases.

The county also confirmed three recoveries Friday. It is monitoring 25 active coronavirus cases.

“This increase of infections in recent weeks should make it clear to everyone that COVID-19 is circulating in our community, and we must be particularly vigilant about precautions such as mask wearing, hand washing and social distancing as we begin the colder months where illnesses become more prevalent,” Warren County Health Services Director Ginelle Jones said.

The county is also urging shoppers at the Route 9 Walmart in Queensbury to self-monitor for symptoms, after a total of three coronavirus cases were confirmed among store staff this week.

LATEST STORIES