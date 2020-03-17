Warren County confirms first coronavirus case

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The first COVID-19 case in a Warren County resident was announced Tuesday in a phone call with Warren County Supervisor Ryan Moore.

Moore said the infected individual’s exposure to coronavirus occurred at his workplace, when exposed to people who had traveled outside the country and carried the disease.

The only three people exposed to the infected individual were immediate family members, all of whom were placed under quarantine and have been tested for the virus as well.

“We want the public to understand that if you have not been called by public health in reference to this case, that means we do not believe you are at risk from this specific case,” he said.

Moore also issued a reminder that a testing site for coronavirus has been set up outside Glens Falls Hospital, but that patients need a doctor’s note in order to get tested, a choice made in order to not overwhelm site staff.

The supervisor said the case had no relation to the recent confirmed case of a pharmacist and Saratoga County resident at a CVS in Queensbury. That case has not led to the discovery of further disease spread, either.