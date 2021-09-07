Warren County confirms COVID death in Sept. 7 update

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Health Services confirmed a new COVID-19-related death on Tuesday, as part of their daily coronavirus update.

The resident who passed away was in their 70s, was unvaccinated, and lived at home before dying while in the hospital.

“We are saddened to report another death from COVID-19. We realize how difficult loss is, but especially now as we struggle watching COVID cases increase and our friends and family becoming ill,” said Rachel Seeber, Chairwoman of the Warren County Board of Supervisors, in a release on Tuesday. “We hope that we can continue to fight for increased access to vaccines and COVID testing, and encourage those we love to be mindful that we are still struggling with a pandemic that will require our patience, love and support.”

Warren County Health Services confirmed 12 new coronavirus cases and 15 recoveries on Tuesday, adding up to a total of 172 active cases.

Three cases were hospitalized as of Tuesday. That number is down by three from Monday, in light of the above death as well as two discharges.

Two of Tuesday’s new cases were among individuals who had been quarantined due to prior coronavirus exposures, before testing positive themselves.

Six new cases on Tuesday were among residents who had already been vaccinated for coronavirus. To date, 255 out of Warren County’s 42,385 county residents have tested positive after being vaccinated.

Warren County has vaccine clinics lined up from 4:30-6:30 p.m. on Tuesdays, including Sept. 7, 14 and 21, at the Warren County Municipal Center. Another clinic is set for Friday, Sept. 10, at the county municipal center’s COVID testing trailer, from 2:30-4 p.m.