Warren County confirms another COVID-19 death in Sept. 8 update

Posted: / Updated:
Warren County

Warren County

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Health Services confirmed the death of a county resident who had contracted COVID-19 on Wednesday.

The resident was in their 40s, had not been vaccinated for coronavirus, and died in the hospital.

County Health Director Ginelle Jones gave condolences to the family of the victim in a statement on Wednesday.

“We ask that you please keep their young family in your prayers and thoughts as they grieve and struggle in a world now very different for them. We recognize that loss is never easy and always painful,” Jones wrote.

The statement included a link to support services that can be found through Warren County’s COVID hub website.

Warren County confirmed 19 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, as well as nine recoveries.

As of Wednesday, the county was monitoring a total of 181 active coronavirus cases. Two of those were hospitalized, down by one after a discharge.

Four of Wednesday’s new cases were among residents who had already been vaccinated for coronavirus. To date, 259 of the county’s 42,404 vaccinated residents have contracted the virus.

A third dose clinic for immunocompromised residents is scheduled from 2:30-4 p.m. on Friday at the COVID testing trailer at Warren County Municipal Center.

Additional clinics are set for the next two Tuesdays, 4:30-6:30 p.m. on Sept. 14 and 21, at Warren County Municipal Center’s Human Services building.

