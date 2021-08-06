Warren County confirms another COVID-19 death in daily update

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Health Services confirmed 15 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, along with eight recoveries and a new death.

The deceased was a member of a county nursing home which has been going through an outbreak in recent weeks. The individual was in their 70s, and died at Glens Falls Hospital on Thursday.

The county has seen 73 deaths from coronavirus to date.

“Loss during a pandemic has transformed our traditional grieving process and it is why we continue to ask that we all provide support, love and keep in our prayers those struggling,” said Rachel Seeber, Chairwoman of the Warren County Board of Supervisors. “To that end, our Warren County Board of Supervisors recognizes that factual and timely information, especially during crisis, is incredibly important to share with our community regarding a fast pace and frequently changing world of all things COVID, accessibility to vaccines and easily scheduled COVID testing when needed.”

As of Friday, Warren County was monitoring 91 active coronavirus cases. Three of those are hospitalized, all considered in moderate condition.

Five of Friday’s new cases are tied to previous exposure to coronavirus, and others are related to travel and other household exposures.

The county’s case count is the highest it’s been since April 28.

Jones wrote in Friday’s update that the prevalence of the delta variant in the area means residents should assume they’re exposed to coronavirus when in any large gatherings.