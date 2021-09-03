Warren County confirms 29 new COVID-19 cases in Friday update

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Health Services confirmed 29 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, as well as 20 recoveries.

As of Friday, the county was monitoring a total of 181 active coronavirus cases, including eight who are hospitalized. That’s down by four from Thursday.

Warren County continues to see many new cases spawning from household exposure and out-of-state travel.

Community spread was responsible for all but one of Friday’s cases. The exception was a came stemming from an ongoing outbreak at a nursing home in Warren County.

Eleven of Friday’s new cases were among residents who were already vaccinated for COVID-19. In total, Warren County has seen 228 cases among 42,223 fully vaccinated residents.

One new business, the Moe’s Southwest Grill, in Queensbury, was reported from Aug. 30. The infected individual was in the restaurant from 4:30-5 p.m. and did not wear a mask.

Warren County operates a working list of recent public exposure points.

County-run vaccine clinics are set for the next three Tuesdays at Warren County Municipal Center’s Human Services building, from 4:30-6:30 p.m.

