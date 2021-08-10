Warren County confirms 25 COVID cases in Aug. 10 update

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County confirmed 25 new COVID-19 cases and six recoveries on Tuesday, bringing the county’s active case total to 130 cases.

That’s the highest the count has been since April 11, continuing a month-long surge.

Ten positive cases were hospitalized as of Tuesday. That’s another notable number, the highest Warren County has seen since Feb. 2.

Three hospitalized cases were considered in critical condition, one being a child too young to be vaccinated. However, the child’s condition was improving as of Tuesday.

Three others also involved children ages 12 and under, who cannot yet receive any of the available coronavirus vaccines.

One of Tuesday’s cases involved a person already quarantined due to a previous exposure. Three others were tied to an ongoing outbreak at a Warren County nursing home.

The county said that the newer and more contagious delta variant was playing a factor in the rise in cases.

Four of Tuesday’s new cases were among fully vaccinated individuals. 83 vaccinated county residents have tested positive for coronavirus, out of 41,249 total vaccinated residents.

The county continues to offer vaccines for those in need at Take a Bite food festival on Wednesday nights in Glens Falls, hosting a pop-up site at City Park.