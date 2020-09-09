Warren County Clerk announces new public record room hours

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Warren County Clerk’s Office has announced new hours for in-person access to its public records room. Members of the professional community, including: attorneys, legal staff, abstractors, and financial professionals, will now be able to access the room between 3 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday.

Appointments are still required, and a number of protocols are in place to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Many of the records can also be accessed online at any time.

