Warren County child care workers given holiday gift bags as a sign of appreciation

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Around 100 local child care providers were gifted a holiday surprise from the Warren County Employment & Training Administration who recently partnered with Southern Adirondack Child Care Network (SACCN) to give back to those who give so much.

Often overlooked but certainly essential, child care providers have faced many challenges these past ten months in maintaining operations under restrictions while also protecting children and families from COVID-19.

Gift bags were put together to show that their efforts are greatly appreciated by Warren County, the local business community, and community-based organizations during such a challenging time. Several businesses reportedly donated or bought items for the gift bags that were delivered this week by Warren County Employment & Training and SACCN staff to show their gratitude to the child care providers.

“Child Care Providers are not just baby sitters, they are early childhood educators and they are the backbone of our economy because their existence allows more parents to participate in the workforce,” said Liza Ochsendorf, Director of the Warren County Employment & Training Administration. “We know how much more challenging the pandemic has made the work of child care providers and we wanted them to know that we appreciate their operations now more than ever. We must continue to support them and also help families gain access to affordable child care.”

The bags included:

Decorative face masks

Hand sanitizers

Root beer

Coffee

Cookies

Chocolate

And more

Two providers, both of whom have reportedly been in business for over 15 years, won a two-night stay at Sun Castle Resort in Lake George through a random drawing. The stays were donated by the staff at Sun Castle.