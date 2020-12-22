Warren County caps most confirmed COVID cases in one day in Tuesday update

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Health Services confirmed 36 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, setting a record for the highest single-day case total the county has seen. The county is monitoring 147 cases in total.

The New York State COVID Dashboard reports a rolling 7-day infection rate average of 2.8%.

The 36 new coronavirus cases break down into 13 coming from household members; five from workplaces in and outside of Warren County; five from contact with infected individuals; and 13 remain undetermined.

One of Tuesday’s new cases is connected to Glens Falls Central School District’s campus. According to the district, the case was confirmed at Jackson Heights Elementary School. The individual was last at the building on Dec. 18.

In-person instruction is set to continue at the building for now. All parties put in potential contact with the infected individual have been alerted and quarantined.

The county also issued an advisory for Bogey’s Indoor Golf and Restaurant in Queensbury, where several coronavirus cases have been linked to a Dec. 13 visit. Anyone at the golf course at or around that time should take precautions.