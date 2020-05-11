Warren County businesses hammer out summer guidelines, to approval from officials

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Restaurant owners, hoteliers, amusement operators and county officials have been working in a task force to iron out guidelines for the post-COVID-19 reopening or its four pillars of business: Accommodations, food and beverage, retail and amusements.
On Monday, the task force went before the Warren County Board of Supervisors, presenting their rules to them. The board was pleased with progress.
Hotel guidelines were the first to be completed. From there, part of the process has consisted of figuring out what guidelines in one area can be adapted to also apply elsewhere.
