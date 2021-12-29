Warren County breaks two COVID case records in one day

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Wednesday, Warren County Health Services confirmed 130 new COVID-19 cases, as well as 44 recoveries. The county’s case total as of Wednesday sat at 641 active coronavirus cases.

Both the day’s new cases and the total active case numbers set new records for the county, just a day after hitting the previous daily new case record for a second time on Tuesday. The county’s previous records were 97 new cases in a day, and 625 concurrent active cases, both set on Dec. 2.

Thirteen residents with coronavirus were hospitalized as of Wednesday. Four of them are in critical condition, and three of those four are unvaccinated. A total of 10 out of 13 hospitalized patients are unvaccinated.

Warren County continues to see cases stem from homes, workplaces and indoor gatherings. Residents are asked to presume they will be exposed and mask up whenever entering a public setting.

Of Wednesday’s new cases, 62 were among fully vaccinated county residents. To date, there have been 2,140 confirmed coronavirus cases among Warren County’s 46,602 fully vaccinated residents.

For those seeking coronavirus testing or vaccination, the state-run site at Aviation Mall in Queensbury is open. Additionally, clinics are scheduled at Warren County Municipal Center from 4:30-6:30 p.m. the next three Tuesdays, Jan. 4, 11 and 18.