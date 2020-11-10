Warren County breaks ground on new eight-bay airport hangar

Ground was broken this week on a new eight-bay airplane hangar at Warren County Airport in Queensbury, N.Y. (Warren County photo)

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County broke ground Tuesday on a new development project at the county airport, laying the foundation for a new airplane hangar.

Eight bays will be able to house aircraft at Warren County Airport as soon as early next year, according to a release from the county. It’s a much-needed addition, as the existing bays are all leased, according to airport manager Don DeGraw.

“We are excited that this next phase of improvements at Warren County Airport has begun,” said Frank Thomas, Warren County Board of Supervisors Chairman, in a release. “There has been a demand for hangar space, and this project will help the county airport meet its business needs.”

The hangar comes to replace some of the current ones at the airport, which date back to the 1940s and have largely fallen into disrepair and obsolescence. The plan originally included two 10-bay hangars, but one of them had to be reduced as steel prices increased.

The hangar project is estimated at a cost of around $900,000 in total, 90% of which is coming from state grants. The remaining 10% is from a Warren County funding match.

Warren County Airport is also known as Floyd Bennett Memorial Airport.

LATEST STORIES