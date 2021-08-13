Warren County Aug. 13 COVID recoveries outpace new cases for first time in weeks

News
Posted: / Updated:
COUNTY-WARREN_634x356 generic

COUNTY-WARREN_634x356 generic

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County confirmed 12 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, as well as 16 recoveries. The county is monitoring 140 active cases.

Nine of those cases were hospitalized as of Friday, including a child under 12.

All of Friday’s cases stemmed from general community exposures. Two were among people already quarantined due to prior exposures.

The county continues to see heightened case rates due to the emergence of the coronavirus delta variant. Residents are recommended to get vaccinated if they are not, and to wear masks in public places.

Four of Friday’s cases involved people who had been fully vaccinated for coronavirus. To date, 107 fully vaccinated Warren County residents have contracted coronavirus, out of 41,356 total vaccinated residents.

More from NEWS10

Follow NEWS10

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

Sign-up for our Newsletter

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Coronavirus Videos

Audience sits close at Trump's Mt Rushmore event

Expert: US leaving WHO would be 'gift' to China

Trump: FDA hydroxy warning based on 'phony study'

Kroger to give $130M in ‘Thank You’ pay

Fauci Testifies

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
10 IN TOGA_WEB
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

DESTINATION NEW YORK

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire