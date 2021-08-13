Warren County Aug. 13 COVID recoveries outpace new cases for first time in weeks

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County confirmed 12 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, as well as 16 recoveries. The county is monitoring 140 active cases.

Nine of those cases were hospitalized as of Friday, including a child under 12.

All of Friday’s cases stemmed from general community exposures. Two were among people already quarantined due to prior exposures.

The county continues to see heightened case rates due to the emergence of the coronavirus delta variant. Residents are recommended to get vaccinated if they are not, and to wear masks in public places.

Four of Friday’s cases involved people who had been fully vaccinated for coronavirus. To date, 107 fully vaccinated Warren County residents have contracted coronavirus, out of 41,356 total vaccinated residents.