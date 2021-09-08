Warren County asks residents to plan for National Preparedness Month

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y (NEWS10) — Warren County Emergency Services is asking residents to plan for emergencies during September for National Preparedness Month.

“Preparing in advance makes for a better and safer operation for you and your family if the time comes to react. It will lead to less stress and confusion for everyone,” said Warren County Emergency Services Director Ann Marie Mason. “We ask that you please take time to put a simple plan together, and have your family practice how to implement it.“

Warren County put together emergency preparedness information for residents to be better equipped for bad weather, fires and other emergencies. These include:

Determining where to evacuate should you have to leave your home, including designating a meeting place and a location to seek shelter.

Putting together an emergency kit that includes water, non-perishable food, medications, first aid kit, flashlight, maps, basic tools, dust mask, battery-powered radio, rechargeable battery for a cellphone, personal wipes and garbage bags.

Storing your emergency kit items in a “go bag” that can be grabbed at a moment’s notice.

Keeping pets in mind, setting aside food and medications they may need if you have to leave home quickly.

Educating yourself about risks, and preparing the area around your home for bad weather. Trim tree branches, maintain home gutters and identify other possible threats to your home during wind or heavy rain.

Preparing your vehicle with basic equipment for winter weather, such as a snow shovel, extra clothes and blankets.

For more emergency preparedness information, you can visit the Warren County Emergency Service’s website.