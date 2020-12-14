Warren County Adopt-a-Family donates gifts to 13 families in need

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County’s annual employee-driven Adopt-a-Family program came through last week with donations for families in need of help making Christmas a reality.

Last week, county employees donated enough Christmas gifts to fill up three vehicles, and well into a fourth. The slew of donated gifts went to 13 families around the county.

“The generosity of county employees was absolutely overwhelming,” said one county employee, who wished to remain anonymous. “I wrapped for one and a half hours just for one child. I know it sounds corny, but being a part of this program and seeing first-hand how truly amazing our staff is filled me with a sense of pride for our county.”

Gift donations are queued up for recipients of Warren County’s Adopt a Family program in Queensbury, N.Y. (Photo: Warren County)

County employees also made donations to Countryside Adult Home in Warrensburg.

Donations made by employees include toys, gifts, clothes and food.