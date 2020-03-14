Warren County Administrator Ryan Moore gives update

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Administrator Ryan Moore giving an update to residents. He also said that the County has no plans to declare a state of emergency.

In a letter to colleagues, Moore said, “Still no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Warren County. 7 precautionary quarantines, same as yesterday(Friday), all due to recent travel. All voluntarily quarantined, no symptoms. 21 mandatory quarantines currently. I reported 17 yesterday(Friday). After that report, one was added (exposure to an Albany County case). Today(Saturday), four have been added (all were exposed to a confirmed case in another county). We also had one person come off mandatory quarantine today(Saturday) because they remain healthy 14 days post-exposure.”

Moore went on to say in the letter that there is no plan to declare a state of emergency for Warren County. He has consulted with Public Health Experts and he says they agree there is no emergency locally. He also said that if the situation changes he will consult with Chairman Thomas.

