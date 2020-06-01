Warren County 32nd death in Sunday coronavirus update

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Warren County is reporting the death of its 32nd community member due to COVID-19. The individual was a nursing home resident who died in an area hospital.

No additional cases of coronavirus were confirmed among Warren County residents on Sunday, though four additional recoveries were confirmed. The totals are 243 lab-confirmed positive cases, 26 presumed cases, and 224 recoveries since the outbreak began.

Of the 32 residents who’ve passed away from COVID-19, 26 were nursing home residents, four lived in assisted living, and two lived at home in private residences.

There are two COVID-19 patients in the hospital. One hospital patient is in critical condition, and a nursing home patient is also considered in critical condition.

