Warren Co. Sheriff’s Office: telephone scam targeting local residents

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10)-Unidentified suspects impersonating local police have been calling residents in an attempt to obtain money from potential victims, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office says.

Residents are being told their bank accounts have been compromised and that they need to withdraw any money in those accounts. After withdrawing the money, victims are urged to purchase gift cards and give the card information to the suspects.

The alleged scammers also tell victims they represent the Social Security Administration or a relative stranded overseas.

The sheriff’s office wants to remind people to never provide financial or personal information over the phone and avoid answering calls from unknown numbers.

