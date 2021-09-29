Warren Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating apparent hunting accident

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a Warrensburg man after he reportedly failed to emerge from the woods.

Police say on Tuesday around 3 p.m. Gordon Bartholomew, 58 was given permission from a resident of Chestnut Ridge Road in Queensbury to use his property for bow hunting. Later in the evening, the resident became concerned after Bartholomew never came out of the woods and went to check the area where he had been hunting. Bartholomew was eventually found in the woods unresponsive. EMS tried to revive him on scene, but were unsuccessful.

According to police, Bartholomew had been bow hunting from a tree stand where it appears he may have lost his footing as he was climbing down, falling around 20-25 feet to the ground. No one witnessed the fall as police say Bartholomew was alone at the time.

The investigation is ongoing and police say they hope to learn more from an autopsy that is set to be performed in the near future.