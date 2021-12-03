Warren Co. proposes ban on sale of fireworks, seeks public input

Illegal fireworks in the city of Albany left homes shaking and nerves frayed. Residents say they have been plagued by weeks of illegal fireworks blasting away at all hours of night.

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Two public hearings will be held allowing Warren County residents to weigh in on a proposal to ban the sale of fireworks in the county. The Board of Supervisors is debating whether to repeal a law passed in 2015 permitting some smaller fireworks like sparklers to be sold at certain times of the year.

Board of Supervisors Chairwoman, Rachel Seeber said the board started considering repeal of the law over the summer after continuous complaints about their use. “We have gotten complaints by the hundreds, and in light of those complaints we felt it was appropriate to see if our residents wanted to continue to allow these devices to be sold and used in our county,” she said.

The county pointed to Albany County, which repealed a law allowing the sale of certain fireworks in 2020. It didn’t stop fireworks from being purchased from out of the county, but it did reduce the amount being used. Warren County has been asking for input from residents since July. They said the Board of Supervisors could vote to repeal the current law at its December 17 meeting.

“We value our high quality of life here in Warren County, and we want to do all we can to preserve that quality of life. We hope our residents will let us know their thoughts on this law so we can decide whether it should remain on the books here in Warren County,” Seeber said.

Public hearing dates

Wednesday, December 15, Warren County Municipal Center at 7 p.m.

Friday, December 17, Warren County Municipal Center at 10 a.m.

Residents can also email their comments to warrencountystrong@warrencountyny.gov.