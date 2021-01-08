Warren Center sees 15-case COVID outbreak, with vaccines incoming

The Warren Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing is seen in Queensbury, N.Y. (Photo: Centers Health Care)

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – As COVID-19 numbers reach near-daily records in Warren County, the Warren Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing has seen a spike of its own. Centers spokesman Jeff Jacomowitz confirmed on Friday that the nursing home has seen 15 cases of the virus crop up this week, between residents and staff.

Jacomowitz said that the spread within the center has already been contained. All of the residents affected came from the same wing of the building, now considered the “red zone.”

“[They are the] only residents with dedicated non-clinical and clinical staff,” Jacomowitz wrote Friday. “That means there’s no ‘cross-building’ of residents and staff.”

The center has performed center-wide screening and testing since the uptick began.

The outbreak comes in a busy week for coronavirus protection at the facility. On Friday, Warren Center welcomed pharmacists from Walgreens to administer an undisclosed number of coronavirus vaccines.

“70 percent of residents/families have consented,” Jacomowitz wrote. “Due to precautionary measures, only half of the staff are receiving the vaccine as instructed by leadership.”

Vaccines are also being utilized at Glens Falls Hospital, and by Warren County for residents who qualify as within Phase 1A of New York’s vaccination plan.