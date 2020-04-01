Warren Buffett lends jets to help gather masks

(CNN) — An American billionaire made sure New York healthcare workers received thousands of medical masks from China.
Warren Buffett let the city’s Mount Sinai Health System borrow two jets to retrieve 130,000 N-95 respirator masks from a Chinese hospital.
Organizers needed his smaller planes because the Chinese airport was too small for a cargo plane.
According to a source, a Goldman Sachs executive on the hospital board reached out to Buffett for help.
Because of his assistance, Mount Sinai says eight hospitals were able to nearly double their supply of N-95 masks.
LATEST STORIES:
- NYSP investigate ATV crash, killing 11-year-old boy
- Albany Med accepting transfer patients with coronavirus symptoms and confirmed cases
- Cruise ships must stay at sea with sick on board, Coast Guard says
- Second death due to coronavirus in Albany County
- MHHS offering Pet Food Pantry, home delivery for those who need it