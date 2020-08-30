Warning after potential coronavirus exposure in Schenectady

FILE – In this July 24, 2020, file photo, healthcare worker Rahaana Smith instructs passengers how to use a nasal swab, at a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site at the Miami-Dade County Auditorium, in Miami. U.S. health officials have sparked a wave of confusion after posting guidelines that coronavirus testing is not necessary for people who have been in close contact with infected people. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Schenectady County health officials have issued an alert after an individual who attended a service at Calvary Orthodox Presbyterian Church tested positive for coronavirus. Officials say the individual attended the Rugby Road based church’s August 23 service.

Anyone who was at the service in question is urged to self quarantine and contact their local health department.

Health officials are also asking anyone who is elderly, has underlying health conditions or is otherwise immunocompromised to contact their doctor, even if their symptoms are mild. In an emergency, call 911.

Testing is widely available, anyone can get tested for COVID-19 by visiting one of the clinics listed online.

Schenectady County’s no-cost community testing is available on Monday, August 31 from 10 a.m. to

2 p.m. at Bridge Community Center, 735 Crane Street.

Community testing is available in September on Mondays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (walk-up only) at Schenectady Inner City Ministry Food Pantry (SICM), 839 Albany Street, and on Thursdays from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Schenectady Islamic Center Parking Lot, 89 North Brandywine. Call (518) 419-0370 to register.

