SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Schenectady County health officials have issued an alert after an individual who attended a service at Calvary Orthodox Presbyterian Church tested positive for coronavirus. Officials say the individual attended the Rugby Road based church’s August 23 service.
Anyone who was at the service in question is urged to self quarantine and contact their local health department.
Health officials are also asking anyone who is elderly, has underlying health conditions or is otherwise immunocompromised to contact their doctor, even if their symptoms are mild. In an emergency, call 911.
Testing is widely available, anyone can get tested for COVID-19 by visiting one of the clinics listed online.
Schenectady County’s no-cost community testing is available on Monday, August 31 from 10 a.m. to
2 p.m. at Bridge Community Center, 735 Crane Street.
Community testing is available in September on Mondays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (walk-up only) at Schenectady Inner City Ministry Food Pantry (SICM), 839 Albany Street, and on Thursdays from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Schenectady Islamic Center Parking Lot, 89 North Brandywine. Call (518) 419-0370 to register.
County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
Watch Updates from Officials
COVID-19 Resources
Reopening New York
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10
LATEST STORIES
- Warning after potential coronavirus exposure in Schenectady
- WATCH: Homes damaged as tornado hits Stillwater
- Nevada man may be first documented COVID reinfection case in US
- House will vote on removing cannabis from controlled substances list
- Albany County Jail inmate tests positive for Coronavirus