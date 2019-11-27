Warming-up before the Troy Turkey Trot

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Before the first slice of turkey hits the table on Thursday, thousands of runners will hit the streets of downtown Troy for the Troy Turkey Trot.

Runners who may be contemplating skipping a warm-up or pre-race stretch should make it a priority.

Erin Napoleone, a physical therapist at Choice Physical Therapy in Troy, explains why it’s a good idea for both non-experienced and experienced runners to warm-up prior to a race.

Napoleone is also the director of the Troy Turkey Trot Training Challenge, a 10-week program to help individuals prepare to run either the 5K or the 10K.

This is Napoleone’s first year as director of the program that began in the middle of September and will end Thursday with the Turkey Trot. The program has 3 levels to accommodate beginning to advanced runners. Participants met twice a week, over the course of 10 weeks at Hudson Valley Community College to prepare for the race.

Watch Napoleone talk about the program below.

Choice Physical Therapy will also be conducting a group warm-up prior to both the 5K and 10K races, Napoleone said. Warm-up is open to all runners and there will be large flags to indicate the warm-up area.

Warm-up for the 10K race will take place from 7:20-7:45 a.m.

Warm-up for the 5K race will take place from 9:30-9:50 a.m.