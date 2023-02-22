ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Warby Parker will open its first retail location in New York’s Captial Region at Stuyvesant Plaza in Albany. Warby Parker known for selling prescription glasses, sunglasses, contact lenses, eye exams, and vision tests has over 200 retail locations across the country and Canada.

Warby Parker aims to offer everything needed for great eyecare at an affordable price. The brand also features a Buy a Pair, Get a Pair program where for every pair sold, a pair of glasses will be distributed to someone in need. Stuyvesant Plaza General Manager Rachel Ferluge states, “We are thrilled to welcome Warby Parker to our retail mix at Stuyvesant Plaza,” “Warby Parker is an incredible brand and a big believer in community, and we are so excited for our guests to experience all that they have to offer.”

Warby Parker Senior Vice President of Retail Sandy Gilsenan comments, “Our goal is to always meet our customers where they are, and we’re excited to continue expanding our retail presence in New York with our first store in the Albany area. Stuyvesant Plaza is at the heart of the Albany community and we’re so happy to join this center and help make it more convenient for our Albany customers to access affordable, holistic vision care.” The new location will be located at Suite 23A, next to Josie’s Table. The store will also highlight a local artist’s talent with original artwork by Caroline Corrigan.