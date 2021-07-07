Wanted Nebraska man arrested for reportedly fleeing police

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police in Brunswick Sunday arrested Spencer Hodges, 37, of Omaha, NE for reportedly leading officers on a chase through Troy.

Police say Hodges was stopped for a traffic infraction as he drove on Oakwood Ave. in Troy just before midnight. During the stop, it was found that Hodges was reportedly wanted by the Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office and was a fugitive from justice wanted on robbery charges in Omaha, NE.

When the trooper approached Hodges’ car, Hodges reportedly put his car in drive and fled the scene. A pursuit began but quickly ended for safety reasons, according to police. Hodges was later located by City of Troy Police Department after he reportedly got out of his car and fled on foot.

Hodges was charged with the following:

Reckless Driving (misdemeanor)

Unlawful Fleeing an Officer in A Vehicle 3 rd degree (A misdemeanor)

degree (A misdemeanor) Charged as a Fugitive from Justice.

Hodges was turned over to State Police and processed at SP Brunswick. He was arraigned in Schaghticoke Town Court and remanded to Rensselaer County Jail. He is due back in court on a later date.