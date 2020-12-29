Want to pick a town motto? Officials in East Greenbush are looking for suggestions

East Greenbush Town Motto

The Town of East Greenbush is looking for public suggestions for the town’s motto.

EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Town of East Greenbush is looking for suggestions for a Town Motto. The motto will be picked at a future Town Board meeting.

To submit an idea you can email Recreation Director Mike Martin MMartin@eastgreenbush.org or you can put a suggestion in the holiday mailbox in front of town hall which was used as part the “Letters to Santa” program.

The contest will run until a motto is chosen.

