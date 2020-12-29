Want to pick a town motto? Officials in East Greenbush are looking for suggestions

The Town of East Greenbush is looking for public suggestions for the town’s motto.

EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Town of East Greenbush is looking for suggestions for a Town Motto. The motto will be picked at a future Town Board meeting.

To submit an idea you can email Recreation Director Mike Martin MMartin@eastgreenbush.org or you can put a suggestion in the holiday mailbox in front of town hall which was used as part the “Letters to Santa” program.

The contest will run until a motto is chosen.