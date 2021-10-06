Want a free carwash? Here’s how

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Who doesn’t love a free carwash all while helping the local community? Hoffman Car Wash locations will be collecting non-perishable food items to help support local food pantries on Saturday, October 23, and Sunday, October 24. In exchange, Hoffman Car Wash will provide a free Ultimate car wash.

This is the second time in 2021 and the 10th consecutive fall season that the staff at Hoffman Car Wash will be collecting items and offering a free car wash in exchange.

“Both our staff and customers look forward to the Food Drive every year,” said Hoffman Car Wash CEO Tom Hoffman Jr. “Each year we collect thousands of pounds of items, and our hope is this fall’s food collection will be more successful than ever before.”

Each Hoffman Car Wash location will donate the collected items to a food pantry in its neighborhood. This year’s 14 pantry partners include:

The Anchor Food Pantry (East Greenbush)

Bethlehem Food Pantry (Delmar)

Captain Community Human Services (Clifton Park)

Columbia Opportunities (Hudson)

The Food Pantries of the Capital District (Colonie)

Franklin Community Center (Balston Spa)

Fulton Community Action Agency (Amsterdam)

Hope 7 Food Pantry (Troy)

Interfaith Partnership for the Homeless (Albany)

Loaves and Fish Food Pantry (Binghamton)

Northeast Regional Food Bank (Latham)

People’s Place (Kingston)

South Glens Falls Moreau Community Center (Queensbury)

The Wilton Food Pantry (Saratoga).

Non-perishable donation suggestions include:

Canned meat or fish

Canned entrees (stew, ravioli, etc.)

Canned fruit in juice

Canned spaghetti sauce

Canned soup

Hot or cold cereal

Canned 100% juice

Peanut butter and jelly.

To participate, all you need to do is donate one non-perishable food item at any Exterior of Full Service location. A full list of locations can be found online.

The event is part of Hoffman Car Wash’s “Practice Kindness” initiative to spread positivity and goodwill in the communities it serves.