ALBANY, N.Y. – Walmart is inviting communities to get healthy at Walmart Wellness Day this Saturday. This is an event where customers can receive free glucose, cholesterol, BMI and blood pressure screenings – as well as COVID-19 vaccines and affordable immunizations like shingles, pneumonia, tetanus, hepatitis, HPV and flu at pharmacies nationwide.

The event will take place in more than 4,600 pharmacies across the country, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Select stores will also feature vision screenings to make it even easier for customers to access the resources they need.

The goal of Walmart Wellness Day is to encourage customers to get healthy and stay on a healthy track by helping them know their numbers, and then seek care to improve their lifestyles.

Walmart is also supporting the American Heart Association’s efforts to educate and inspire customers to check their blood pressure through the “Reclaim Your Rhythm” campaign.

During the event, families can receive:

Free health screenings, including glucose, cholesterol, blood pressure, body mass index, and vision screenings (select locations)

Affordable immunizations, including pneumonia, tetanus, HPV, flu, measles, mumps, rubella (MMR), varicella (chicken pox/shingles), whooping cough (TDAP), Hep A & B, and more

No-cost COVID-19 vaccines

Wellness resources and the opportunity to talk with pharmacists

Customers can find a free event near them at Walmart’s wellnesshub.