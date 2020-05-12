Walmart to repeat pandemic cash bonus for hourly employees

Full-time hourly employees will receive $300, and part-time hourly and temporary associates will get $150.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart says it plans to repeat its special cash bonus for all U.S. hourly employees amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Bentonville-based retailer says this includes hourly associates in its stores, clubs, supply chain, and offices, as well as drivers and assistant managers in stores and clubs.

“Walmart and Sam’s Club associates continue to do remarkable work, and it’s important we reward and appreciate them.” John Furner, President and CEO of Walmart U.S.

Full-time hourly employees will receive $300, and part-time hourly and temporary associates will get $150. The bonuses will add up to more than $390 million, the retailer says.

Employees must have been hired by the company as of June 5 to qualify, and the bonus will pay out on June 25.

Walmart’s first cash bonus initiative—issued to hourly workers on April 2—added up to $365 million.