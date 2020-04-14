Live Now
Walmart to offer hour of curbside pickup for vulnerable population

(NEWS10) – Walmart is setting aside an hour of curbside pickup for those who at the most risk for coronavirus. From 7 until 8 a.m., at select pickup store locations, will be reserved for customers over the age of 60, as well as first responders, customers with disabilities and anyone designated high-risk.

Pickup employees will be following social distancing and sanitizing procedures to help stop the spread.

The point of pickup is also contact-free. Customers simply open their trunk, and associates load their groceries in with no need to sign for the order.

Customers will see a new prompt on Walmart.com/grocery that displays the qualifications for selecting the slot listed as ‘At Risk Only’ and allows those who are eligible to opt in. While this time has been reserved for these groups, all other pickup times are open for their use as well.

