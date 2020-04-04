Walmart starts limiting customers in stores

(WIVB/WWTI) — Starting Saturday, Walmart will limit the number of customers allowed in-store at once, and will use floor markers inside stores to keep customers at least six feet apart, the company’s website says.

“While many of our customers have been following the advice of the medical community regarding social distancing and safety, we have been concerned to still see some behaviors in our stores that put undue risk on our people.” Walmart Press release

Beginning April 4, Walmart stores will now allow no more than five customers for each 1,000 square feet at a given time, roughly 20% of a store’s capacity.

Associates will create a line in front of a single-entry door, typically at the grocery entrance. They will direct customers, count them, and admit them into the store one at a time. Once a store reaches capacity, one customer will be allowed in as another exits.

Walmart will use floor markers and direction from associates to institute one-way movement through the aisles in stores to help customers avoid coming into close contact with others as they shop.

Customers checking out will be directed to exit the store through a different door than they entered.

LATEST STORIES: