(NEWS10) — Walmart has released Ugly Sweater Pop-Tarts for the upcoming holiday season. The flavor chosen to accompany the designs is sugar cookie.

Whether you prefer your Pop-Tarts right out of the box or toasted, these are sure to appeal to anyone’s festive side.

The Pop-Tarts will come in a variety of different patterns and designs. If you are feeling creative you can mix and match designs.

Walmart says the Pop-Tarts will be available only for a limited time.